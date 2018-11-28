You are here

Google spends US$1b on property next to California HQ

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

THE Googleplex is getting bigger. Alphabet Inc's Google has closed a US$1 billion deal for a 21ha business park next to its Mountain View, California, headquarters.

The purchase adds to a mammoth real estate expansion the company is undertaking in both California and New York City.

A Google spokeswoman confirmed the acquisition, but declined to comment further. The site covers a larger area than the company's existing headquarters, according to Mercury News, which reported the deal earlier.

It's the largest real estate purchase this year in Silicon Valley, where competition for offices among tech firms is fierce.

Google, a major landowner in Mountain View, has recently grabbed more office space in nearby Sunnyvale, where the company has placed its cloud-computing division. Google's plans for a US$67 million land purchase in San Jose, where it wants to build a massive new development, are facing a legal backlash.

Earlier this year, Google purchased Manhattan's Chelsea Market for US$2.4 billion to expand in New York. BLOOMBERG

