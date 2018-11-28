Google spends US$1b on property next to California HQ

San Francisco

THE Googleplex is getting bigger. Alphabet Inc's Google has closed a US$1 billion deal for a 21ha business park next to its Mountain View, California, headquarters.

The purchase adds to a mammoth real estate expansion the company is undertaking in both California and New York City.

A Google spokeswoman confirmed the acquisition, but declined to comment further. The site covers a larger area than the company's existing headquarters, according to Mercury News, which reported the deal earlier.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

It's the largest real estate purchase this year in Silicon Valley, where competition for offices among tech firms is fierce.

Google, a major landowner in Mountain View, has recently grabbed more office space in nearby Sunnyvale, where the company has placed its cloud-computing division. Google's plans for a US$67 million land purchase in San Jose, where it wants to build a massive new development, are facing a legal backlash.

Earlier this year, Google purchased Manhattan's Chelsea Market for US$2.4 billion to expand in New York. BLOOMBERG