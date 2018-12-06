You are here

Ground floor unit at Coronation Shopping Plaza going for S$35m

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181206_NRCORONATION6__3636047.jpg
The freehold commercial property, currently tenanted to HSBC Bank and Starbucks. has a strata floor area of around 603 square metres or 6,491 square feet. It's located at the corner of Bukit Timah Road and Coronation Road,
PHOTO: EDMUND TIE & COMPANY

Singapore

A PRIME ground-floor strata commercial space at Coronation Shopping Plaza has been put up for sale at a guide price of S$35 million.

The freehold commercial property, which has a strata floor area of around 603 square metres (sq m) or 6,491 square feet (sq ft), occupies a

