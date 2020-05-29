HDB: May BTO exercise to be combined with August launch

[SINGAPORE] Home buyers who could not apply for a Build-to-Order (BTO) Housing Board flat in May due to the "circuit-breaker" will be able to do so in three months' time, as the flats originally scheduled for launch this month will be combined with the August BTO exercise.

HDB will offer about 7,800 BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Tengah and Woodlands in August.

Another 5,700 flats in Bishan, Sembawang, Tampines, Tengah and Toa Payoh will be offered in November.

Of these, the flats in Choa Chu Kang and Tampines North from the August launch, and those in Tengah from the November launch, will have shorter waiting times, the board said in a statement on Friday.

However, some BTO projects are expected to be delayed by up to six months due to the suspension of construction activities amid the circuit breaker period.

The update comes after HDB said in April that the May BTO exercise would be postponed until further notice. In May, some 3,700 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris and Tampines and about 160 assisted living flats for seniors in Bukit Batok were supposed to be launched.

HDB also announced on Friday that some critical services will be resumed come June 2 by appointments scheduled by the board.

These include the booking of flats, key collection for new flats and rental flats, signing of agreements for lease, completion of resale flat transactions and transfer of flat ownership, and financial counselling on assistance measures.

Housing inspections for ongoing resale transactions as well as critical maintenance works will also resume for those with scheduled appointments.

From June 8, HDB said it will schedule appointments for other services progressively including the signing of tenancy documents and issuance of keys for commercial properties.

On the delay of BTO projects due to the suspension of construction services, HDB said it is working closely with building contractors and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on resuming construction works at the various sites in a phased manner.

Flat buyers will be informed of the revised probable completion dates through their My HDBPage account.

Aside from the suspension of construction activities during the circuit breaker period, HDB explained that the completion of some BTO projects was also expected to be delayed due to "strict safe management measures that need to be put in place at work sites to prevent major Covid-19 outbreaks".

