HDB resale prices dip 0.2% in October, volume slips 0.3%

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RESALE prices of HDB flats dipped 0.2 per cent in October 2018 from September, according to flash estimates released by real estate portal SRX Property on Thursday.
October's prices were down 14.3 per cent from their peak in April 2013, and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg