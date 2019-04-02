You are here

Home > Real Estate

HDB resale prices down 0.3% in Q1

Activity may pick up in market as govt makes changes to CPF loan rules and more flats in prime locations hit MOP
Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

HOUSING and Development Board (HDB) resale flat prices dipped 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the quarter before, according to the latest flash estimates released on Monday.

The resale price index was 131, down from the 131.4 in the fourth quarter

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Prime areas lead slide in private home prices in Q1

Australia home prices down in March; pace of decline slows

These luxury Hong Kong homes are fully furnished; all you need is US$75m

India's first Reit climbs on trading debut in vote of confidence

Virginia governor seeks additional US$4 million for housing trust fund

HDB resale prices slip 0.3% in Q1: Flash data

Editor's Choice

Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
2 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
3 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Midas to be liquidated after failing to find rescuer; owes 1.9b yuan in loans
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190402_ABHYFLUX2_3740306.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Taxpayers cannot bail out Hyflux investors: Masagos

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

Apr 2, 2019
Real Estate

Prime areas lead slide in private home prices in Q1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening