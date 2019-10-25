HDB resale prices inch up 0.1% in Q3 as number sold dips 0.2%

Prices of Housing Board resale flats rose by a marginal 0.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter.

This came as the number of resale flats changing hands dipped slightly - by 0.2 per cent - from the previous three months, the latest public housing figures show.

There were 6,264 resale transactions between July and September, down from 6,276 cases in the second quarter, said the HDB, which released the data on Friday.

This year's figure was also 11.3 per cent lower than the resale transactions in the third quarter of last year.

The data, which covers the Hungry Ghost month, during which buying sentiment is usually more muted, comes after a strong surge in resale transactions in the previous quarter. Then, the numbers were up 29.8 per cent from the 4,835 cases in the first quarter.

The Board approved 12,006 applications to rent out flats, 2.7 per cent lower than the 12,335 green-lit in the previous quarter.

But this was 7 per cent higher than that approved during the same period last year.

As of Sept 30, there were a total of 56,474 flats being rented out, an increase of 1.3 per cent over the second quarter of this year.

The HDB also said on Friday that it will be offering about 4,500 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Tengah in November this year. In February 2020, it will offer 3,000 BTO flats in Sembawang and Toa Payoh.

More details are available on the HDB InfoWEB.

