HDB resale prices slip 0.3% in December, volume falls 23.9%: SRX

HOUSING Board resale flat prices declined by 0.3 per cent in December compared to the previous month, according to flash estimates released by real estate portal SRX Property on Thursday.

Prices in December were down 14.3 per cent from their peak in April 2013. Year-on-year, prices have weakened by 2.1 per cent from December 2017.

Meanwhile, there was also a decrease in HDB resale volume. There were 1,434 resale flats sold in December 2018, down 23.9 per cent from the 1,884 transacted units in the month before.

Year-on-year, resale volume in December 2018 was 9.6 per cent lower than the 1,587 units resold in December 2017.

