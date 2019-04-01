You are here

Home > Real Estate

HDB resale prices slip 0.3% in Q1: Flash data

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 9:06 AM

HOUSING Board (HDB) resale flat prices dipped 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the quarter before, according to the latest HDB flash estimates released on Monday.

The resale price index was 131, down from the 131.4 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The final figures, with more detailed public housing data, will be released on April 26.

In May, HDB is expected to offer about 3,400 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Kallang/ Whampoa, Tengah and Woodlands.

There will also be a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise.

THE STRAITS TIMES

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Flash: URA private home price index down 0.6% q-o-q in Q1 2019

Elton John joins call for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

Reimagining Singapore's CBD

IREIT strengthens position, looks for opportunities

WeWork faces uphill climb from Europe's lenders

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
3 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
4 AMP Capital completes sale of AA Reit management rights, stake to AIMS Financial
5 Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

BT_20190401_NBBREXIT1_3739373.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Irony of ironies: it is the EU that is now in control of Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening