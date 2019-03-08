You are here

Home > Real Estate

HDB resale transactions down in Feb, prices steady: SRX

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

HOUSING and Development Board (HDB) resale transactions resumed their downtrend in February amid the Chinese New Year lull, after January enjoyed the first month-on-month increase in sales since last July's cooling measures.

Last month, 1,313 HDB resale flats changed

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

At least three new freehold projects on sale

Goodluck Garden appeal dismissed, sale to go ahead

Global Switch launches Singapore Woodlands data centre

Goodluck Garden's dissenting owners' appeal dismissed, en bloc to proceed

HDB resales drop in February, with no change in prices: SRX

HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Mar 7, 2019
Garage

UOB crowdfunding partner OurCrowd hits US$1b in fundraising in six years

UOB-and-Ourcrowd.png
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel, GIC to subscribe to India telco giant Bharti Airtel's 250b rupee rights issue

Mar 7, 2019
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden's dissenting owners' appeal dismissed, en bloc to proceed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening