You are here

Home > Real Estate

HK banks unveil relief measures for mortgage borrowers hit by coronavirus

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 3:24 PM

[HONG KONG]  At least two banks in Hong Kong have introduced relief measures for home mortgage borrowers hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, in a move analysts say could help lower foreclosures in an economy already in recession.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Standard Chartered have said mortgage customers may apply to pay only interest, and not principal, for up to six months, subject to an extension of another six months.

"This is an effort to relieve the pressure of making monthly repayments for the individual and commercial customers who are more severely affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, including but not limited to those in retail, food and beverage, logistics, tourism, hospitality and entertainment industries," Bank of China (Hong Kong) said in a statement.

Months of sometimes violent anti-government protests in Hong Kong last year plunged its economy into its first recession in a decade. Analysts predict a worse start to 2020 for the financial hub as travel curbs to fight the spread of the virus deal a further blow to tourism, retail and other business.

Hong Kong Airlines, the city's No 2 carrier, has already flagged plans to slash 400 jobs and cut operations given weak travel demand due to the outbreak.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong fishing village stays calm, uses sea water to keep virus at bay

The impact on Hong Kong's economy from the new epidemic could be worse than in 2003 when it was hit by another coronavirus, the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), its financial secretary has warned, with unemployment set to rise.

The new coronavirus can be transmitted from person to person and has infected more than 40,000 and claimed over 1,000 lives in mainland China, exceeding the global toll of 800 during SARS. Hong Kong has confirmed 42 cases of coronavirus.

Against this backdrop, more banks are expected to follow suit with easing measures for mortgage borrowers to prevent 2003-like foreclosures, mReferral Mortgage Brokerage Services Senior Vice President Eric Tso said.

But property agents do not expect foreclosures in Hong Kong to exceed 2003 levels, when 5,700 were recorded, as the current loan ratio is much lower.

Data shows the mortgage delinquency ratio was 0.03 per cent at end-December, with the estimated number of residential mortgage loans in negative equity at 128.

Private home prices in the city, one of the world's most expensive, eased again in December and property agents expect the trend to continue in the next few months.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Singapore properties affected by the novel coronavirus

Singapore condo resale prices edge up in January: SRX

More than 3,000 HDB flats launched for sale in Toa Payoh, Sembawang in first BTO exercise for this year

Hatten Land swings back into the black in Q2

Money FM podcast: Mortgage Master wants to help you pick the best mortgage loan

Frasers Property unit buys AsiaMalls Management

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 03:19 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan says advises against Hong Kong, Macau travel

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's government on Tuesday raised its travel warning for the new coronavirus, advising people not to...

Feb 11, 2020 03:13 PM
Transport

JTC signs S$500m in deals at Singapore Airshow 2020

JTC Corporation signed S$500 million worth of agreements at the Singapore Airshow 2020 on Tuesday with aerospace...

Feb 11, 2020 03:11 PM
Government & Economy

Fed chief Powell likely to give Congress largely positive economic update

[SAN FRANCISCO] Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to sound fairly upbeat about the outlook for US...

Feb 11, 2020 03:07 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore properties affected by the novel coronavirus

Here's a list of confirmed cases of the virus at commercial buildings in Singapore.

Feb 11, 2020 03:03 PM
Transport

Daimler slashes its dividend following profit warning

[STUTTGART] Daimler cut its dividend to 0.90 euros (US$0.9818) a share after 2019 earnings more than halved, weighed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly