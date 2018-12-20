You are here

Home > Real Estate

HK govt to sell cheap homes in world's least affordable city

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HONG Kong's government is set to sell its first batch of cheap homes under a new programme to help people get on the property ladder in the world's least affordable housing market.

The "starter homes" in Kowloon, across the harbour from Hong Kong Island, will be priced at about 38 per cent below market levels - or around HK$13,000 (S$2,275) per square foot, the Hong Kong Economic Journal reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources. People can apply from January, it said.

The initiative will "accommodate a very small portion of those wanting to get on the housing ladder", said Denis Ma, head of research at Jones Lang LaSalle.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Another government programme to provide cheap apartments this year saw more than 260,000 applications for 4,431 flats, while home ownership has tumbled to the lowest level in nearly 30 years.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam promised the starter-home programme in her inaugural address in 2017, while other initiatives since then include plans to build homes on artificial islands and a vacancy tax on unsold apartments.

Those eligible for the 450 starter homes include single permanent residents who earn no more than HK$37,000 a month and don't already own homes. Buyers face restrictions on reselling, the Economic Journal reported.

Despite a dip in the past four months, Hong Kong's home prices are almost 50 per cent higher than five years ago, according to Centaline Property Agency. The government said on Tuesday that the market is having an orderly correction. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

Ying Li reveals take-up rates for Beijing project built amid buying curbs

Keppel Corp secures 10.97-ha residential site in Tianjin Eco-City

Singapore hotels get a 'Crazy Rich Asians' boost

Singapore hotels get a 'Crazy Rich Asians' boost

GIC buys two distribution centres in South Korea for US$570m

Editor's Choice

Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up

Must Read

Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

BT_20181220_RAJU_3648344.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Technology

Shell takes 49 per cent stake in S'pore solar energy developer

BT_20181220_MARKETS_3648388.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Stocks

World stocks claw out of the doldrums after plunge of markets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening