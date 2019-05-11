You are here

Home > Real Estate

HK property prices are set to rise for another decade: UBS

Sat, May 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

PRICES are set to rise for another decade in the world's least affordable property market, Hong Kong, according to UBS Group.

Inflows of residents will be key as the Greater Bay Area project integrates a group of mainland Chinese cities with Hong Kong, property analyst John Lam wrote in a research report.

The extra buyers will be "more than enough" to outweigh waning housing demand from an ageing local population, he wrote.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That would extend a relentless climb that has seen the city's property prices triple during the past two decades.

The UBS report comes as three straight months of gains make it look as though a slide in home values from August 2018 through January 2019 was just a temporary blip.

Mr Lam estimates annual housing demand in the city to be 60,000 units over the coming decade, well above the government's long-term supply target of 45,000 units per year.

The market has rebounded in recent months as sentiment revives on low interest rates and limited supply.

People are flocking to purchase homes because of their fear of higher prices in the future.

At Wheelock Properties' project Montara in the Tseung Kwan O area, 103 potential buyers have been vying for each unit, making it the most competitive project since 2013, according to the Hong Kong Economic Times.

UBS is not alone in forecasting protracted price gains.

"There may be some short-term adjustments in prices, but they will continue to rise in the coming five to 10 years," said Bloomberg Intelligence real estate analyst Patrick Wong, citing population growth and limited land supply.

He expects prices to climb 10 per cent this year. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

EC World Reit Q1 DPU edges up to 1.501 Singapore cents

UOL Q1 net profit down 5% on accounting reversal

Millennium & Copthorne Q1 profit, room revenue fall as renovations take their toll

The business case for green buildings

Foreigners stage 'positive invasion' of Sicily in one-euro home sale

Manhattan's market for posh rentals is booming

Editor's Choice

BT_20190511_JLBANKS11_3778618.jpg
May 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks

lwx_hyflux_110519_3.jpg
May 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oyster Bay Fund 'mulling investment in Hyflux'

lwx_uber lyft_110519_5.jpg
May 11, 2019
Transport

Uber, Lyft IPOs could bring healthy dose of reality to South-east Asian tech valuations

Most Read

1 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
2 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
3 SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

Must Read

BT20190511-BTT-001-00-2.jpg
May 11, 2019
Brunch

Wedding bells or death knells?

BT_20190511_JLBANKS11_3778618.jpg
May 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks

BT_20190511_TARIFFS11T9JS_3778639.jpg
May 11, 2019
Government & Economy

US hikes tariffs on China goods; Beijing says it will retaliate

lwx_hyflux_110519_3.jpg
May 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oyster Bay Fund 'mulling investment in Hyflux'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening