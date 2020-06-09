Ho Bee Land buys two residential sites in Australia for A$23.5m

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED developer Ho Bee Land on Monday announced that two of its subsidiaries have separately acquired a residential development site in Queensland, Australia, for a total of A$23.5 million (S$22.8 million).
HB Doncaster had acquired a 47.41ha site located...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes