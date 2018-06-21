You are here

Holland Drive five-room HDB flat sold for S$1.1 million

The unit was transacted at 16% above the price of a similar unit on the 37th floor at the same HDB block
Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180621_STHDB21_3476925.jpg
The 38th-floor resale unit at Block 18C Holland Drive has a floor area of 1,259 sq ft. The unit has a remaining lease of 93 years and has an unblocked view.
PHOTO: WANBAO

Singapore

A FIVE-room Housing Board flat at Holland Drive has been sold in June for S$1.1 million, setting a new record for the area.

The 38th-floor resale unit at Block 18C Holland Drive has a floor area of 1,259 sq ft, which works out to about S$874 per sq ft (psf).

Built

