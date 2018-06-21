You are here
Holland Drive five-room HDB flat sold for S$1.1 million
The unit was transacted at 16% above the price of a similar unit on the 37th floor at the same HDB block
Singapore
A FIVE-room Housing Board flat at Holland Drive has been sold in June for S$1.1 million, setting a new record for the area.
The 38th-floor resale unit at Block 18C Holland Drive has a floor area of 1,259 sq ft, which works out to about S$874 per sq ft (psf).
Built
