You are here

Home > Real Estate

Home Depot's profit gains on revved-up home market

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200227_DEPOT27_4045799.jpg
Home Depot will continue to capitalise on the strength in the housing market and its investments in technology and supply chain.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Boston

HOME Depot Inc rebounded from a string of disappointing results with profit in the fourth quarter that topped analysts' projections as the US housing market heated up.

Earnings per share amounted to US$2.28 in the period that ended Feb 2, the company said, exceeding the average estimate by 17 cents.

The home-improvement retailer also raised its forecast for same-store sales this year - a key measure of performance - to as much as 4 per cent after cutting it to 3.5 per cent three months ago.

The report brought relief to investors, who sent the stock reeling in November after Home Depot trimmed its outlook.

SEE ALSO

Home Depot increases FY profit forecasts

The shortened holiday season and abnormally warm temperatures took a toll on many retailers and some analysts had expressed concern that the company's investments in speeding up its supply chain and improving e-commerce would hurt earnings in the near term.

"Home Depot posted a very solid fourth quarter to end what has been an extraordinarily noisy 2019, especially in the light of the challenges that have hampered other retailers," said Scot Ciccarelli, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

But he said he wasn't surprised that Home Depot topped estimates in the period after it issued a "fairly conservative" outlook last fall.

The chain's shares have been recovering as the US housing market strengthened, thanks to lower borrowing costs bringing a flood of buyers.

That boosted home prices, which is the metric Home Depot cares most about because when home owners see their property as more of an investment, they increase renovations.

Mr Ciccarelli, said Home Depot will continue to capitalise on the strength in the housing market and its investments in technology and its supply chain.

The retailer's forecast doesn't include any potential repercussions from the Covid-19 outbreak, Ted Decker, executive vice-president for merchandising, said on a conference call with analysts.

The company is working with vendors and suppliers to mitigate any potential impact, said Mark Holifield, executive vice-president of supply chain and product development.

Same-store sales last quarter jumped 5.2 per cent, also surpassing projections, according to Consensus Metrix.

With this quarter's results, Home Depot hasn't missed Wall Street's profit estimates since the first quarter of 2014. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

CDL mulls Singapore Reit for UK commercial properties

Relief measures for retail sector do not address structural issues

Frasers Property offers support to Singapore mall tenants

CapitaLand Q4 profit almost doubles to S$926.6m

CapitaLand says traffic at Singapore malls almost back to normal

CDL chairman optimistic about outlook for 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 27, 2020 12:38 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Feb 27, 2020 12:18 AM
Transport

Lufthansa and United weigh takeover of Portugal's TAP

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa and United Airlines are considering taking over TAP-Air Portugal , a German newspaper reported...

Feb 27, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

Teacher confirmed as first French coronavirus death

[PARIS] A 60-year-old teacher who died in Paris after falling ill with the new coronavirus has become the first...

Feb 26, 2020 11:45 PM
Real Estate

US new home sales surge to 12-1/2-year high in Jan

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US single-family homes raced to a 12-1/2-year high in January, pointing to housing market...

Feb 26, 2020 11:18 PM
Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare Q4 net profit edges up 1% to S$2.3m

CATALIST-LISTED ISEC Healthcare's net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 inched up 1 per cent to S$2.3...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly