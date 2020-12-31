You are here

Home > Real Estate

Home prices in UK rise most in 6 years

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITISH house prices rose faster than expected in December, to record their biggest annual increase in six years, as tax incentives and Covid-driven appetite for larger homes continued to boost demand, mortgage lender Nationwide said.

House prices rose by 0.8 per cent in December alone, barely slowing from the 0.9 per cent recorded in November, and were 7.3 per cent higher than a year earlier.

After a collapse in house purchases during the first few months of lockdown, there has been a surge in demand to move house, driven in part by a temporary exemption of property purchase taxes which will expire at the end of March.

Nationwide said the strength of the housing market contrasted with weakness in some other parts of the economy, and said the outlook for prices in 2021 was highly uncertain.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Housing market activity is likely to slow in the coming quarters, perhaps sharply, if the labour market weakens as most analysts expect, especially once the stamp duty holiday expires at the end of March," Nationwide economist Robert Gardner said.

Demand for detached homes had risen most, with an average rise of just over 8 per cent in the past 12 months, while prices for flats had risen by 4 per cent. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Firm outlook for private housing market belies risk factors

Stamford Land to sell Grade A Perth commercial development for A$67.8m

HDB to trial smart parking system at Punggol Northshore

China stymies sale of US consulate staff compound in Hong Kong

Landlords' post-virus refit will leave scars

US 20-city home price index posts biggest gain since 2014

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 12:31 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ oil output cut compliance at 101% in November: sources

[LONDON] The Opec+ group of oil producers fully complied with supply cuts in November, two sources from the alliance...

Dec 31, 2020 12:17 AM
Technology

Facebook to close Irish units at centre of tax dispute

[WASHINGTON] Facebook confirmed Wednesday it was closing its Irish subsidiaries at the centre of a dispute on profit...

Dec 31, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

UK Parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future

[LONDON] British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union (...

Dec 30, 2020 11:48 PM
Consumer

Dialysis clinics roll out Covid-19 antibody drugs in US

[LOS ANGELES] Dialysis centres in the United States are rolling out Covid-19 antibody treatments this week, a new...

Dec 30, 2020 11:42 PM
Consumer

Tiffany shareholders back LVMH takeover, ending long-drawn dispute

[BENGALURU] US jeweller Tiffany & Co's shareholders on Wednesday approved a US$15.8 billion deal with France's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Terence Loh lodges police report on allegedly improper S$5.25m transfers from Giron

China fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipshop for irregular pricing

CDL director steps down over concerns with Sincere investment

Stocks to watch: CDL, Singapore Airlines, SATS, JMH, Sembcorp, CapitaLand

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for