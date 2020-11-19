You are here

Home > Real Estate

Homebuilder confidence hits another record on US buying boom

Sentiment rises to highest in 35 years in third straight month of record readings
Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Boston

HOMEBUILDER confidence in the United States jumped in November, hitting another record high as buyers swarmed sales offices to take advantage of the lowest mortgage rates in history.

The gauge of builder sentiment rose to 90, the highest in data going back to 1985 and up from 85 in October, showed the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Market index released on Tuesday.

It was the third straight month of record-high readings and beat the median forecast of 85 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Home construction has been a bright spot for the US economy, plagued by high unemployment and the raging novel coronavirus pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Americans who can afford to buy houses are pouncing on sub-3 per cent rates for 30-year mortgages, and many are choosing new communities in the suburbs, partly because existing-home listings are growing more scarce.

"In the short run, the shift of housing demand to lower-density markets - such as suburbs and exurbs with ongoing low resale-inventory levels - is supporting demand for homebuilding," Robert Dietz, the group's chief economist, said in a statement.

"However, affordability remains an ongoing concern, as construction costs continue to rise and interest rates are expected to move higher as more positive news emerges on the coronavirus vaccine front," he added.

The spike in demand has created challenges for builders because labour remains tight, materials costs are rising, and companies are running out of finished lots to build on.

The seasonally adjusted index measures builder perceptions of single-family home sales and expectations for the next six months.

A number above 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good than poor.

Sixty-nine per cent of survey responses were received before the presidential election was called for Joe Biden on Nov 7. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

CRCT prices preferential offering at S$1.17 and private placement at S$1.195 per unit

Green finance picks up among developers as CapitaLand, Tong Eng sign loans

New York City, San Francisco headed for a slow bounce

Bukit Pasoh shophouse up for sale with S$10.5m guide price

Modi seeks funding to build smarter Indian cities post Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 12:20 AM
Banking & Finance

Top banks create standard to report emissions linked to finance

[WASHINGTON] A group of financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citigroup are...

Nov 19, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi wins House Democratic leadership to vie again for Speaker

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats voted to stick with Nancy Pelosi as their leader and nominee for speaker, placing...

Nov 18, 2020 11:49 PM
Life & Culture

BBC appoints former judge to lead Princess Diana interview inquiry

[LONDON] The BBC said on Wednesday it had appointed a former senior judge to head an inquiry into how the...

Nov 18, 2020 11:37 PM
Technology

Apple to cut App Store fees in half for most developers

[CUPERTINO] Apple is cutting by half the fees charged to most developers who sell software and services on the App...

Nov 18, 2020 10:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street edges higher on vaccine bets, Boeing approval

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for a faster economic recovery...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for