You are here

Home > Real Estate

Homebuilder sentiment in US eases while staying near 20-year high

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200220_HOME17_4039035.jpg
While builders are still grappling with increasing construction and development costs, lower borrowing costs are keeping construction firms upbeat about sales prospects.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington 

US homebuilder sentiment in February remained near the highest level since 1999 as lower borrowing costs kept construction firms upbeat about sales prospects.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index in February edged down 1 point to 74, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Readings above 50 indicate more builders view conditions as good than poor, and the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for the gauge to hold at 75.

The number underscores steady growth in residential construction that has contributed to economic growth the last two quarters.

SEE ALSO

US homebuilder sentiment soars to 20-year high

Mortgage rates are hovering near a three-year low, making home purchases a bit more affordable even as asking prices remain elevated.

"Steady job growth, rising wages and low interest rates are fuelling demand, but builders are still grappling with increasing construction and development costs," NAHB chairman Dean Mon, a builder from New Jersey, said in a statement.

All three components of the housing market index - current purchases, expected sales and prospective buyer traffic - eased 1 point in February. The overall gauge climbed in December to 76, the highest level since 1999.

Sentiment among builders in the South, the largest US region, was the strongest on record. Confidence in the Northeast reached a 14-year high, while falling in the West and Midwest. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Higher costs seeping into supply chains with virus outbreak: OCBC

Easing Singapore property curbs not on radar: DPM Heng

Apartment rents in HK sink to lowest in nearly 2 years

Hong Kong's Teflon home prices are virus-proof

New York eyes luxury buildings in search for homeless fix

Spain tweaks the odds on Blackstone's property bet

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus

[DUBAI] Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shi'ite city...

Feb 19, 2020 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

Sanders surges to double digit lead: poll

[WASHINGTON] Bernie Sanders has surged to a double-digit lead over his rivals in the race for the Democratic...

Feb 19, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Producer prices in US rise more than forecast on services

[WASHINGTON] A key measure of US producer prices rose more than forecast in January, suggesting some inflationary...

Feb 19, 2020 11:01 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand introduces free parking at its malls during lunch, dinner hours

GOVERNMENT-LINKED landlord CapitaLand said on Wednesday that it's been running a free parking promotion at its malls...

Feb 19, 2020 10:56 PM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

[NEW YORK] Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly