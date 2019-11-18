You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong home sales plunge over weekend

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 11:09 AM

WH_hkhouse_181125.jpg
Home sales in Hong Kong plunged over the weekend as increasingly violent protests shut down parts of the city.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Home sales in Hong Kong plunged over the weekend as increasingly violent protests shut down parts of the city.

A boost to property sales last month from the relaxation of mortgage rules has proven short-lived as the protests escalate. The number of transactions in 15 housing estates tracked by Midland Realty International Ltd slumped 78 per cent on the weekend from a month earlier.

"The unpredictable social events have intensified in the past few days, affecting apartment visits for potential buyers," said Sammy Po, the chief executive officer of Midland's residential department. "Buyers have turned more cautious."

Sunday saw one of the worst clashes between protesters and the police in months of unrest. Demonstrators at Hong Kong Polytechnic University tossed petrol bombs while police responded with repeated rounds of teargas and blue-dyed liquid sprays.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The violent confrontations came after protests left the city paralysed for most of last week with much of its public transport disrupted.

SEE ALSO

The resilience of Hong Kong's property market

BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Nov 18, 2019 11:21 AM
Government & Economy

Czechs, Slovaks mark 30 years of democracy won in Velvet Revolution

[PRAGUE] The Czech Republic's billionaire prime minister expressed regret over his communist past on Sunday while...

Nov 18, 2019 11:14 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Yangzijiang soars 10% on news of chairman's impending return

SHARES of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding climbed on Monday morning following an update that the company’s executive...

Nov 18, 2019 11:09 AM
Energy & Commodities

Over half of India's coal-fired power plants set to miss emission norm deadline

[NEW DELHI]  More than half of India's coal-fired power plants ordered to retrofit equipment to curb air pollution...

Nov 18, 2019 11:02 AM
Transport

Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround

[DETROIT] The Mustang Mach E electric sport utility vehicle Ford Motor Co unveiled in Los Angeles on Sunday is more...

Nov 18, 2019 10:57 AM
Government & Economy

Thailand GDP growth recovers but outlook is weak on baht, trade

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economic growth rebounded in the third quarter, but the full-year outlook remains weak because...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly