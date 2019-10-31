You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong home prices ease for 4th straight month in September

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 12:09 PM

nz_hkhousing_311082.jpg
Hong Kong private home prices dropped at a faster pace in September, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline, according to government data released on Thursday, as the financial city was hit by a political turmoil.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong private home prices dropped at a faster pace in September, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline, according to government data released on Thursday, as the financial city was hit by a political turmoil.

The price drop of 1.8 per cent, in one of the world's least affordable property markets, compared with August revised decrease of 1.4 per cent.

"The fall percentage was in line with expectation," said Thomas Lam, executive director of Knight Frank. "I expect the index may still correct downward in the next two or three months."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Lam also expected prices to continue falling next year for another 5 per cent, but a low interest rate environment will provide support.

SEE ALSO

China's home price growth flatlines in Sept as fewer cities report gains

HSBC on Thursday said it will cut its Hong Kong best lending rate by 0.125 percentage point, following US Fed's rate cut.

The Asian financial hub has been hit this year by the US-China trade dispute and five months of often violent anti-government protests.

However, the Chinese-ruled city's sky-high property prices have stayed relatively resilient compared with the tourism and retail sectors amid the latest crisis.

Hong Kong's home prices have still recorded a rise of 5.9 per cent so far this year.

Analysts and property agents, however, expect the home prices to flit between a gain of 5 per cent and a drop of 5 per cent over the remainder of this year.

In September, a flat of 60 square metres (646 square feet) on Hong Kong Island cost an average of HK$10.4 million (S$1.8 million), according to official data.

The head of Hong Kong's central bank called on the public to manage financial risks prudently on Thursday, as the local economy faces its first recession in a decade.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam expanded borrowers' power mid-this month by reducing the size of down payments required for home purchases for small-to-medium flat, resulting in a surge in transaction volumes in the secondary market in the last two weeks despite a slowing economy.

REUTERS

Real Estate

URA launches tender for Irwell Bank Road residential site

URA launches tender for Irwell Bank Road residential site

Maxi-Cash to buy four shops for S$23.7m from chairman's firm

Soho China considers selling stake in commercial property holdings

Los Angeles' US$1b trophy tower halted as China pulls back

Pending US home sales post biggest annual increase since 2015

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 01:42 PM
Banking & Finance

ANZ bottom-line profits down after 'challenging' year

[SYDNEY] Australia's ANZ announced a drop in bottom-line profits Thursday following misconduct charges and lower...

Oct 31, 2019 01:41 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,231.41, up 0.73% on day

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index increasing 0....

Oct 31, 2019 01:07 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore businesses mixed on near-term prospects amid uneven growth: polls

SINGAPORE businesses are mixed on their near-term prospects, but the depth of manufacturers’ negativity is easing...

Oct 31, 2019 01:01 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia Q3 foreign direct investment rises 17.8% y-o-y

[JAKARTA] Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Indonesia grew for the second straight quarter in July-September from...

Oct 31, 2019 12:59 PM
Transport

Airbus A220 engines pass engine checks after recent failures

[HONG KONG] Airlines have completed one round of checks triggered by engine failures on the Airbus A220 and have...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly