You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong home prices rise for 1st time in 6 mths

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190301_HK1_3710231.jpg
Private home prices rose 0.1% from a month ago in January, compared with December's revised 2.3% decline.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hong Kong

HONG Kong private home prices posted their first month on month rise in six months in January, as sales rebounded in one of the world's least affordable property markets.

Prices rose 0.1 per cent from a month ago in January, government data showed, compared with December's revised 2.3 per cent decline.

Thomas Lam, executive director of Knight Frank, said while the data showed prices stabilising, a sustained recovery was unlikely.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Now the market is relatively stable, I forecast the index will rise another 0.5 per cent in February," he said. "I expect the property will continue to correct this year."

Knight Frank maintains its full year forecast for a 10 per cent decline this year with vulnerability seen in the so-called "nano flat" sector.

Over the past decade, ultra low interest rates, limited housing supply and large capital flows from mainland Chinese buyers helped push housing prices up more than 200 per cent. That bubble was burst in the middle of last year and prices have since come off 9 per cent.

A continued correction could lead to more cases of negative equity on residential mortgage loans, which resurfaced for the first time in two years in the last quarter of 2018.

Affordability is still an issue. A flat of 60 square metres on Hong Kong Island cost an average of HK$10.14 million (S$1.74 million) in January, according to official data.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year that estimated public housing production for the next five years is 100,400 units, while private sector will complete 18,800 units annually, up 20 per cent from the past 5 years.

He added that the government has no intention to withdraw any demand-side management measures at this stage, which includes extra stamp duty, as home prices are still above people's affordability levels.

Leading developer Sun Hung Kai Properties said an easing of trade tensions between Beijing and Washington and banks' favourable mortgage plans would support Hong Kong's housing market. REUTERS

Real Estate

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

FCT to buy 17.1% stake in PGIM Real Estate Fund for S$342.5m

URA launches tender for Clementi Avenue 1 residential site

Development charges for hotel use jump 45.6%

Development charge rates cut for non-landed residential use, but raised for hotel, commercial uses

URA launches tender for Clementi Avenue 1 residential site

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Must Read

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

SL_hsk_030119_1.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Partnering for growth part of 'the Singapore Way', says Heng

BT_20190301_ABMARKET1TY95_3710378.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

New Gems grant not a subsidy scheme for SGX: Ong Ye Kung

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening