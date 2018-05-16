You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong land record smashed by Sun Hung Kai's HK25.2b buy

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 2:00 PM

nz_land_160518.jpg
Hong Kong's roaring property market has blown past another record.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's roaring property market has blown past another record.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd paid HK$25.2 billion (S$4.31 billion) for a plot of residential land by the highly sought-after locale near Hong Kong's former airport, beating out bidders including units from CK Asset Holdings Ltd and Henderson Land Development Co.

That amount is almost one-and-a-half times the previous record set for a land sale in November.

There seems no end in sight for Hong Kong's residential property market, which has continued to reach fresh highs even as developers brace for the first increase in the city's prime rate in more than a decade. Higher land prices paid by developers signal even higher home prices down the road in what's already the world's least affordable real estate market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Kai Tak area in Kowloon has become one of Hong Kong's hottest property markets and has attracted a flock of investors in recent years. Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co snapped up four land sites there in quick succession since November 2016, before coming under pressure to unload assets to repay debt. HNA has sold three of those four parcels this year for more money than it paid.

For Sun Hung Kai, which until now had owned no land in that area, the purchase fills a hole in its portfolio. Sun Hung Kai expects total investment in the development project to be HK$40 billion, according to a report from RTHK, citing a director at the developer. The developer's shares fell 1.9 per cent in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The land acquired by Sun Hung Kai has a maximum gross floor area of 131,495 square metres, the Lands Department said in a statement. The previous record sale in Hong Kong took place last November when a consortium including Sino Land Co paid HK$17.3 billion for a plot of residential land with a maximum floor area of 91,770 sq m.

 

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers

JLL launches five freehold residential sites worth over S$1.2b

Cairnhill Astoria in District 9 to be put up for collective sale for S$196m

China's home prices rise 0.5% in April from March

Manulife US Reit to raise US$197.2m from 22-for-100 preferential offering

Frasers Property, GIC, JustCo invest US$177m to develop co-working space platform across Asia

Editor's Choice

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

yaohui-pixgeneric-6816.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Rosalia Park.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

JLL launches five freehold residential sites worth over S$1.2b

May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee to meet Mahathir in Malaysia on Saturday

2018-05-15T050353Z_602079889_RC1782D65D20_RTRMADP_3_MALAYSIA-POLITICS-SCANDAL.JPG
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore prepared to extend further help to Malaysia on 1MDB-related transactions: CAD, MAS

file705vbjei3d112cho52c.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening