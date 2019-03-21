You are here

Hong Kong property tycoon released from jail and heads home for dim sum

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 3:24 PM

Thomas Kwok, the former co-chairman of Hong Kong's largest developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, was released from Stanley Prison Thursday after serving just over three years of his five-year sentence for graft.
AFP

[HONG KONG] What's the first thing a Hong Kong billionaire does when he's released from jail? Order dim sum, of course.

"The thing I want to do the most? Go home," 67-year-old Thomas Kwok said outside Stanley Prison after serving just over three years of his five-year sentence. He was granted an early release for good behavior. "I have already ordered dim sum."

The former co-chairman of Hong Kong's largest developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd., Kwok was found guilty in 2014 of conspiring to bribe the city's former No. 2 official Rafael Hui in exchange for favorable treatment for the company.

Kwok has a net worth of US$12.4 billion, making him Hong Kong's fifth-richest person alongside his younger brother Raymond Kwok, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index.

He told reporters he has no immediate plan to return to work and will take time to rest. "There were a lot of changes in the company in the four years that I was absent," he said outside the prison, where he was met by his brother, son Adam and daughter Noelle.

"I need to catch up with the changes in the world and Hong Kong. I would like to visit other countries to study how to incorporate technology into the business," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Mar 21, 2019
MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

Mar 21, 2019
Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

Mar 21, 2019
Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Mar 21, 2019
