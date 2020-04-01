You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong's Feb private home prices fall the most in 15 months as virus spreads

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200401_HK1_4076142.jpg
"The fall is within expectation," says Knight Frank's Thomas Lam. "It started to reflect the impact from the (Covid-19) epidemic."
BT FILE PHOTO

Hong Kong

HONG Kong private home prices in February posted the biggest monthly decline since November 2018, falling 2.1 per cent as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread across the Asian financial centre.

The monthly price decline in one of the world's least-affordable property markets was the third in a row, after January's revised 0.1 per cent drop, government data showed on Tuesday.

The February price index was about the same level recorded a year ago.

The epidemic brought Hong Kong to a virtual standstill last month, keeping shoppers, office workers and even protesters off the streets.

SEE ALSO

US: Dow ends lower, suffers biggest quarterly loss since 1987

The Chinese-ruled city's property market has already been hit by the anti-government protests in the second half of last year.

"The fall is within expectation; it started to reflect the impact from the epidemic," said Thomas Lam, an executive director of Knight Frank, adding the fall would accelerate in the next one to two months.

He forecast that home prices would drop 10 per cent for the full year.

He also expected the property market to stabilise in the second half, while transaction volume would drop by between 20 per cent and 30 per cent in the coming two months.

Transaction volumes in the secondary market recovered to a four-month high in March, as the epidemic was seemingly better contained in the first half of the month and flat-hunters were back to look for bargains.

Despite the uptick in confirmed cases of Covid-19 recently, potential buyers and property agents do not expect a collapse in prices, given the strong pent-up demand and low interest rates. REUTERS

Real Estate

Yanlord nets 2.8b yuan in pre-sales for Nanjing and Nantong apartments

LMIRT, First Reit announce mall, retail space closures as Jakarta considers lockdown

Q1 real estate deals fall sharply across Asia-Pac

Ascendas Reit takes 25% stake in Galaxis for S$102.9m

Airbnb to pay out US$250m to hosts to help ease coronavirus cancellation pain

London landlords dump holiday lets on residential market

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 05:54 AM
Stocks

US: Dow ends lower, suffers biggest quarterly loss since 1987

[NEW YORK] The Dow finished sharply lower Tuesday as it suffered its worst quarterly loss since 1987 amid a broader...

Apr 1, 2020 05:51 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks edge up for the day, but mark worst quarter in 18 years

[BENGALURU] European stock markets ended higher after sporadic moves on Tuesday, clocking their worst quarter in...

Apr 1, 2020 05:41 AM
Banking & Finance

Help with debts for those who have trouble repaying both banks and licensed moneylenders

[SINGAPORE] Those who have borrowed from licensed moneylenders and have problems repaying them can approach Credit...

Apr 1, 2020 12:21 AM
Transport

Dubai to inject capital into grounded Emirates Airline

[DUBAI] Dubai said Tuesday it will support Emirates Airline with a capital injection to help the carrier through the...

Apr 1, 2020 12:03 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan lenders tapping Fed dollars for clients, bank group says

[TOKYO] Japanese banks are scooping up cheap dollar funding from the US Federal Reserve to satisfy demands for the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.