You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hotel firm Oyo lays off 10% of India staff

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

INDIAN hotel giant Oyo said Tuesday it is cutting 1,000 employees, or 10 per cent of its local staff, as it battles multiple allegations including bribery and pressure from Japanese backer SoftBank to cut costs.

An Indian newspaper said 2,400 jobs would go in total and that the firm, which has expanded aggressively in Asia and the Middle East under its 26-year-old founder, had offloaded around a quarter of its unprofitable properties.

SoftBank has backed a slew of startups but problems with some of the companies it has invested in, including office-sharing firm WeWork and ride-hailing operator Uber, had led to it pressuring others to slash costs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A source at Oyo said it was "letting go" the 1,000 employees in India, a tenth of its total strength. Bloomberg News reported last month that it has also laid off 5 per cent of its 12,000 staff in China.

SEE ALSO

SoftBank chief wants to help Indonesia build a new smart capital

In a letter sent to employees and investors, Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal said the company was reorganising its teams, a process that would result in some jobs becoming "redundant".

"This has not been an easy decision for us. We are doing everything we can to ensure that our outgoing colleagues receive as much assistance and support as possible through this transition," he said.

Oyo has also offloaded about 25 per cent of its loss-making properties in India, the Economic Times daily quoted an unnamed senior company executive as saying.

In his letter, Mr Agarwal also addressed "questionable" claims made in recent reports, saying the behaviour described was against the company's code of conduct. A New York Times report this month said Oyo bribed government officials and resorted to unfair practices, including fraudulent listings. AFP

Real Estate

Asia-Pac real estate investment tipped to return 5.4% in 2020

Singapore condo resale volume shrinks 27.4% in 2019: SRX

Seoul promises more ways to curb home price hikes

Abercrombie & Fitch willing to walk away from any mall to shrink footprint

OUE pares stake in Gemdale Properties to 23.8%

Singapore condo resale volume shrinks 27.4% in 2019: SRX

BREAKING

Jan 15, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Iran warns Europeans of 'consequences' in nuclear dispute

[TEHERAN] Iran warned Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday about "the consequences" of their decision to launch a...

Jan 15, 2020 12:21 AM
Companies & Markets

OUE pares stake in Gemdale Properties to 23.8%

OUE on Tuesday said it has pared its stake in associated company and Hong Kong-listed real estate developer Gemdale...

Jan 15, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

US House to vote on Wednesday on sending Trump impeachment charges

[WASHINGTON] The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment...

Jan 15, 2020 12:08 AM
Companies & Markets

Court extends judicial management periods for Emas, Swiber

AILING offshore services provider Emas Offshore on Tuesday said that the Court has granted the judicial managers' (...

Jan 15, 2020 12:02 AM
Banking & Finance

UBS wealth management job cull starts with cuts in Asia, Europe

[ZURICH] UBS Group  started a sweeping round of job cuts at its global wealth management unit in Europe and Asia,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly