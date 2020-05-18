Hotels firm Accor gets 560m euro credit line, sees signs of recovery

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[PARIS] French hotel company Accor - one of many in the tourism sector to have been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus - said on Monday it had secured a new 560 million euros (S$864 million) banking credit facility.
Accor - one of Europe's biggest hotels group, with brands such as...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes