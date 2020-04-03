You are here

Home > Real Estate

India's property prices face steep falls as coronavirus freezes market

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

INDIA'S real estate market is likely to see a significant price correction for the first time in a decade, as the coronavirus pandemic stalls businesses across the country, according to a half-dozen industry insiders.

"Property prices may come down by 10 to 20 per cent across geographies, while land prices could see an even higher reduction of 30 per cent," said Pankaj Kapoor, chief executive of real estate consultancy firm Liases Foras, adding there has not been such a correction since the global financial crisis.

Since then, prices in most markets have held steady despite lending and shadow banking crises.

In the last year, things had taken a turn for the worse because of a liquidity crunch at shadow banks - which are big lenders to both developers and property buyers - forcing companies to offer discounts.

SEE ALSO

India's emergency aid package a timely one

Now buyers can expect far steeper cuts.

"It is a complete buyer's market. So if somebody really wants to do the deal, they have to reduce prices," said Ram Raheja of S Raheja Realty in Mumbai.

The situation now is so severe that there is four to five years' worth of real estate inventory across India - an all time high.

The country's nine major residential markets have unsold units worth some 6 trillion rupees (S$112.2 billion), according to a report in January by PropTiger, an online real-estate portal.

Banks are also worried that if developers cannot liquidate their stocks, it could lead to defaults and add to a US$140 billion pile of bad loans.

In the last few quarters, even though the government has come up with steps to resolve the stress in the real estate market, several projects are still stuck, lacking funds or buyers.

The situation looks set to worsen as coronavirus cases spread in India despite a three-week lockdown.

"The profits of most developers have already taken a beating, and there is no profit as such left in the system. Everyone is just trying to survive by maintaining their cash flows," said Ashok Mohanani, vice-president of the real estate industry body Naredco in Maharashtra.

The impact will be felt across residential and commercial properties, Mr Mohanani said, adding, "the question is of the survival of the fittest". REUTERS

Real Estate

Reits sold down as investors fret over challenges facing landlords

Keppel Land, Keppel Reit commit to fully pass on property tax rebate to office, retail tenants

EU court: Solving housing shortage has priority over allowing Airbnb-type rentals

WeWork asks landlords to slash rent bill by up to 30%

UK lenders confront biggest mortgage test since 2008 crash

Hiap Hoe shutters leisure-business operations, expects virus to weaken H1 2020 performance

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 2, 2020 11:58 PM
Life & Culture

Ellis Marsalis Jr, jazz pianist and music family patriarch, dies at 85

[NEW YORK] Ellis Marsalis, a pianist and educator who was the guiding force behind a late-20th-century resurgence in...

Apr 2, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: US agency seeks 100,000 body bags

[WASHINGTON] The main US disaster response agency has asked the Defence Department for 100,000 body bags as the toll...

Apr 2, 2020 11:30 PM
Transport

Global air passenger demand sees steepest decline since 9/11

[GENEVA] The coronavirus pandemic sent global air passenger demand plunging 14 per cent in February, marking the...

Apr 2, 2020 11:16 PM
Consumer

Luckin Coffee shares sink after COO suspended for alleged financial misconduct

[BENGALURU] Shares of Luckin Coffee sank 81 per cent on Thursday after the Chinese coffee chain said it had...

Apr 2, 2020 11:09 PM
Garage

Antler to invest up to US$500,000 in startups tackling Covid-19

STARTUP generator and early-stage venture-capital firm Antler will invest up to US$500,000 in total in companies...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.