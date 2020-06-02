Infrastructure capability programme kicks off

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
AMID gloomy economic forecasts triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, infrastructure remains a bright spot that can increase business activity and employment, said Second Finance Minister Indranee Rajah on Monday.
Growing economies need reliable infrastructure for carrying...
