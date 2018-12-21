Israeli families  in talks for potential London office tower site

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
London
A NEW real estate company backed by some of Israel's richest families is in talks to buy a City of London site that could be the location of a new office tower, people familiar with the matter said.
In a sign of the appetite for development risk in London's office market,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg