JTC launches Tampines site for tender; Tuas site up for application

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 12:13 PM
Tampines.jpg
The site at Tampines North Drive 5, which is available for tender, is the first of four confirmed list sites for the second half of the 2019 IGLS programme.
PHOTO: JTC

Tuas.jpg
The Tuas South Link 3 plot has a site area of 0.47 hectare and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. It is the fourth of six reserve list sites for the second half of the 2019 IGLS programme
PHOTO: JTC

JTC on Tuesday launched two sites - one at Tampines for tender, and another at Tuas for application - under the second half of the 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme. 

The launch is part of the government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development, JTC said. 

Both sites have a lease tenure of 20 years, and have been zoned "B2" for heavier industrial use.

The site at Tampines North Drive 5, which is available for tender, is the first of four confirmed list sites for the second half of the 2019 IGLS programme. It has a site area of 0.49 hectare and a gross plot ratio of 2.5. Tender for the Tampines site will close at 11am on Sept 24.

Separately, the other site at Tuas South Link 3 has been released under the reserve list, and is now available for application. 

The development has a site area of 0.47 hectare and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. It is also the fourth of six reserve list sites for the second half of the 2019 IGLS programme, JTC added. 

A site on the reserve list is triggered for launch if a developer's indicated minimum price in its application is acceptable to the government. This is opposed to confirmed list sites which are launched according to a schedule, regardless of demand.

