You are here

Home > Real Estate

Kaki Bukit Place factory up for sale with S$5.5m indicative price

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 3:48 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

9 Kaki Bukit Place (PhotoCredit-CBRE).jpg
The property, which was completed in the late 1990s, has a balance lease of 36 years and will be sold on a vacant possession basis.
PHOTO: CBRE

A FIVE-STOREY intermediate terrace factory at 9 Kaki Bukit Place has been put up for sale by expression of interest for an indicative price of S$5.5 million.

This works out to approximately S$420 per square foot (sq ft) based on a gross floor area of 13,110 sq feet, according to sole marketing agent CBRE. No payable land rent or additional buyer’s stamp duty will be imposed on foreigners and companies who are eligible to purchase the property.

The factory sits on a rectangular site of around 4,795 sq ft, and is zoned "Business 2" with a gross plot ratio of 2.5 under the 2014 Master Plan. The property, which was completed in the late 1990s, has a balance lease of 36 years and will be sold on a vacant possession basis.

According to CBRE, the property is in good move-in condition, having undergone refurbishment in 2014. Building specifications include passenger and cargo lifts, and sheltered loading bays for containers up to 20 ft. Occupants are also given a minimum of four car park lots.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CBRE senior manager of capital markets Angela Lim said keen interest is expected from both investors and end-users seeking to expand within the Kaki Bukit Industrial Estate or to consolidate business functions under one corporate building which also allows naming and signage rights.

She added that Kaki Bukit has always been a popular location for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as they can tap into the large workforce from surrounding housing estates like Kaki Bukit, Bedok, Hougang, Macpherson and Aljunied.

"While Kaki Bukit is typically known as an industrial location, the relocation of Paya Lebar Airbase from 2030 to make way for new homes, as well as office and industrial buildings will be a game changer. Buyers can expect to benefit from the progressive transformation of the location, and enjoy strong capital appreciation and rental upside in the medium to long term," Ms Lim said.

The expression of interest exercise will close on Oct 1 at 3pm.

Real Estate

15 strata offices at Peninsula Plaza up for sale with S$17.6m guide price

33 units at Parklane Shopping Mall up for sale with S$55.7m indicative price

People in protest-hit Hong Kong eye Malaysia's second-home programme

SPH Reit launches S$1b multicurrency debt programme; in talks for potential acquisition

S-E Asia real estate markets stay the course amid global uncertainties

Confiscated Beijing skyscraper sold via online auction

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

nz_mas_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_sgskyline_210822.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Over half of SMEs see drop in profit margins as Singapore economy slows: SCCCI

nz_ocbc_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in talks with Singtel about virtual bank licence, say sources

Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to engage businesses on raising of retirement age, develop support package: DPM Heng

Aug 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, OUE C-Reit, OUE H-Trust, Del Monte, Soilbuild Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly