You are here
Kentish Green joins en bloc fray
Owners of 122-unit condo on 59,143 sq ft site near Farrer Park MRT Station asking reserve price of S$230m
Singapore
KENTISH Green on Oxford Road has joined the roster of developments here trying for a collective sale.
Owners are asking for a reserve price of S$230 million for the site spanning 59,143 sq ft. The 122-unit condo is close to Farrer Park MRT Station. At this price, a sale
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg