You are here

Home > Real Estate

Kentish Green joins en bloc fray

Owners of 122-unit condo on 59,143 sq ft site near Farrer Park MRT Station asking reserve price of S$230m
Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

BT_20180719_YOKENTISH19_3505055.jpg
The site can be redeveloped to accommodate 219 to 259 apartments with a small commercial component.

Singapore

KENTISH Green on Oxford Road has joined the roster of developments here trying for a collective sale.

Owners are asking for a reserve price of S$230 million for the site spanning 59,143 sq ft. The 122-unit condo is close to Farrer Park MRT Station. At this price, a sale

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Indonesian central bank aims to revive country's sluggish property market

4 shophouses opposite Singapore Khalsa Association for sale

Nature to play big part in future HDB estates

US housing starts drop by most since 2016 to nine-month low

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

First Reit Q2 net property income up 5%; DPU at 2.15 cents

Editor's Choice

Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
2 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
3 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
4 UK house prices fall as London decline intensifies
5 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

2017 a bumper year for insurance par fund returns

BT_20180719_SCA19_3505223.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leading corporate lights crowned

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening