Keppel Capital's fund buys 3 Grade A commercial buildings

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
KEPPEL Capital's Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund III fund (AAMTF III) is buying three Grade A commercial buildings in Seoul's business districts for KRW 430 billion (S$504.7 million) from a Korean asset management company.
Keppel Investment Management, the asset management
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg