You are here

Home > Real Estate

Keppel Land targets to cut carbon emission intensity

It aims to reduce it to 40 per cent below 2010 level by 2030; reap potential savings of S$75m
Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM
tanyme@sph.com.sg

Singapore

KEPPEL Land, the real estate arm of conglomerate Keppel Corp, has set a target to reduce carbon emission intensity to 40 per cent below 2010 level by 2030.

This translates to a cumulative reduction of almost 140,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, which will yield potential

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Wee Hur to acquire Sydney property for A$52m

Wyndham pushes for Asia growth with new regional chief

UK builders hold on to modest recovery

112 Affinity at Serangoon units sold over the weekend

Curbing housing frenzy in Vancouver

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Qantas considers offering ultra-long-haul routes

BT_20180605_ETGREENEG2_3460856.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Beyond branding: sustainable practices get real for businesses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening