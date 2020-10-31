Lendlease to manage New Shaw Tower

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE redeveloped Shaw Tower is expected to come onstream by 2024, adding 450,000 square feet of Grade A office to the area.
This comes as the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is aiming to rejuvenate the Ophir-Rochor corridor as an up-and-coming destination for work,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes