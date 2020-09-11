Lendlease to set up product development centre in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
INTERNATIONAL property group Lendlease on Thursday said it will set up a S$40 million product development centre in Singapore to accelerate the digital transformation of the property and construction sector.
Australia-based Lendlease said it will employ 50 software...
