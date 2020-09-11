You are here

Lendlease to set up product development centre in Singapore

S$40m venture will accelerate the digital transformation of the property and construction sector
Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BT_20200911_RMLENDLEASE11_4236690.jpg
The product development centre will employ 50 software application developers in the first year, and is part of Lendlease's commitment to growing its digital business with the aim of steering the sector towards autonomous buildings of the future.
PHOTO: LENDLEASE / PAYA LEBAR QUARTER

Singapore

INTERNATIONAL property group Lendlease on Thursday said it will set up a S$40 million product development centre in Singapore to accelerate the digital transformation of the property and construction sector.

Australia-based Lendlease said it will employ 50 software...

