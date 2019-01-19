Li-Fi instead of Wi-Fi and no more draughty offices

Get our introductory offer at only
THE Surbana Jurong Campus will have dedicated space set aside for the test-bedding of new urban solutions developed by the SJ-NTU Corporate Lab. In a "living lab" approach, these innovations will be implemented in an actual working office environment so as to get realistic feedback.
