You are here

Home > Real Estate

London house prices fall as UK property continues to cool

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 4:07 PM

[LONDON] UK house-price growth has slowed to the weakest pace in five years, while London values are falling, according to Nationwide Building Society.

The lender said the "subdued economic activity" and squeezed household budgets are keeping a lid on demand, and the national market is unlikely to see any change to the recent trend in the near term.

Nationwide's monthly report showed UK prices rose 2 per cent in June from a year earlier, down from 2.4 per cent in May. London is the worst-performing market, with values down 1.9 per cent in the second quarter, it said.

The lender expects UK property-price inflation to continue to weaken, with prices rising just one per cent this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Surveyors continue to report subdued levels of new buyer enquiries, while the supply of properties on the market remains more of a trickle than a torrent," said Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide. "Looking further ahead, much will depend on how broader economic conditions evolve, especially in the labour market, but also with respect to interest rates."

The Bank of England held off raising interest rates in May, though it's hinted monetary policy may tighten at some point later this year. It raised benchmark borrowing costs to 0.5 per cent in November, the first hike in a decade.

Recent housing reports have been downbeat in recent months. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' gauge of house prices came in at -3 last month, which although an improvement from April is still consistent with no change in prices.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale

Singapore government keeps pace in residential land supply for H2 2018

CapitaLand acquires 32-ha prime mixed-use site in Chongqing for 2.2b yuan

H2 industrial land supply to be close to H1 level

China Development Bank tightens property redevelopment oversight

BCA leads 30-strong Singapore delegation to boost construction expertise in India's Andhra Pradesh

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

file70kb56jrfc31eegfvmkm.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-goods2706.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Birkin bags, jewellery, cash seized from ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak's residences worth up to RM1.1b: Police

Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Najib, Rosmah and 'gift givers' to be quizzed soon in 1MDB probe, no arrests so far: Police

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

Jun 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore government keeps pace in residential land supply for H2 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening