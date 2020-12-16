You are here

Home > Real Estate

London landlord hit by West-End slump as next shutdown looms

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

LANDLORD Shaftesbury slashed the value of its London restaurants, bars and stores by almost £700 million (S$1.24 billion), as it braces for further pandemic restrictions to hit the capital's West End.

The company, which owns properties in Soho, Covent Garden and Chinatown, said that vacancies surged to 10.2 per cent in the year till September, almost tripling from a year earlier, in a statement on Tuesday. The landlord warned of more challenges ahead, as rent declines spurred a 24 per cent drop in net property income.

"London moving into tier-three restrictions is a setback," chief executive officer Brian Bickell said, referring to the capital's tighter lockdown rules from Wednesday. "People really needed to have that period of trading in the run up to Christmas."

Shaftesbury's portfolio of trendy stores and dining spots has been at the epicentre of Britain's pandemic fallout, with a collapse in tourists and office workers commuting into central London.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Most of its tenants have been unable to pay full rent, hitting the value of the firm's properties and forcing it to raise capital and agree waivers with lenders.

The company's portfolio is now valued at £3.1 billion, down 18.3 per cent from a year earlier. The writedowns pushed the company to a loss after tax of £699.5 million.

News of effective coronavirus vaccines boosted Shaftesbury's shares by more than 16 per cent in November. Still, the company remains about 40 per cent down this year and is now facing a period in which London will be under the UK's highest level of restrictions. That means its bars and restaurants will only be able to serve takeaway food and drink.

Vacancy rates have risen disproportionately in Shaftesbury's portfolio of apartments that sit above its stores and restaurants, Mr Bickell said, with many younger tenants now working from family homes or studying online. The company has also seen some office units vacated by smaller companies that switched to permanent home working, he added.

Following the capital raise, Shaftesbury has repaid some loans in anticipation of further valuation falls next year. It has also secured waivers from lenders where it is at risk of breaching covenants relating to income cover after rental collections fell.

"It certainly won't all be over by Christmas, and may even not all be over by next Christmas," Mr Bickell said. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Singapore new home sales up 18.9% in November on economic recovery hopes

EHT's proposed manager to prioritise possession and resuming operations of all portfolio properties

Mediacorp sells Caldecott Hill site for S$280.9m

Singapore condo resale prices rise for fourth straight month: SRX

Just when restaurants in NYC thought 2020 couldn't get any worse….

Ski slopes open in Spain's Catalonia despite pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 12:30 AM
Government & Economy

McConnell recognises Biden as President-elect

[WASHINGTON] Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognised Joe Biden as the winner of the US election the day...

Dec 15, 2020 11:47 PM
Life & Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan will produce and host podcasts for Spotify

[STOCKHOLM] The royals are following the Obama playbook.

Dec 15, 2020 11:17 PM
Government & Economy

US factory output rises more than forecast on auto production

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing output rose by more than forecast in November thanks to a boost in auto production,...

Dec 15, 2020 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

US import prices inch up in November

[WASHINGTON] US import prices rebounded less than expected in November as an increase in the cost of petroleum...

Dec 15, 2020 10:50 PM
Banking & Finance

US authorities investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske

[STOCKHOLM] The US Justice Department and the FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Perennial Real Estate, Kuok Khoon Hong joint entity pay S$280.9m for Mediacorp's Caldecott Hill site

Software maker ClickUp reaches US$1b value in funding round

Singapore, Vietnam to launch green lane for business and official travel by next year

Keppel Land is lead investor in co-living startup Cove's US$4.6m Series A round

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for