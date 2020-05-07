London's best offices face 15% plunge in values from pandemic hit

London

LONDON'S best offices are forecast to plunge in value by as much as 15 per cent this year as the coronavirus pandemic hits rents and investors' appetite for real estate.

The widespread lockdowns prompted by the outbreak are set to pummel real estate as thousands of businesses cannot or will not pay their rent.

The severe economic impact, coupled with questions about the lasting impact on the need for offices and stores, threatens to bring a decade-long bull run for commercial property to a shuddering halt.

Prime rents for workspace in the British capital will drop by about 10 per cent as the economy sinks into a deep recession, before starting to recover next year, according to DWS Group.

The sharp declines will likely be mirrored across Europe, with Italian, Irish and Spanish office markets more severely affected, while Germany proves more resilient, the asset manager said in a report released on Tuesday.

"We are expecting to see an increase in job losses and a significant increase in business failures," said Simon Wallace, the global co-head of alternatives research and strategy at DWS. "For most office markets, that will see a fairly sharp increase in vacancy rates over the year."

Shopping malls will be worst affected, with rents for the best centres down by about 12 per cent across Europe this year, according to the report. Apartment and warehouse rents will be more resilient, with declines of just 4 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. BLOOMBERG