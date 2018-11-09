You are here

Home > Real Estate

Luxury islands developer in Dubai hopes for Expo 2020 boost

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

HEART of Europe, a cluster of luxury homes on six islands off the coast of Dubai, will be ready when the city hosts the World Expo in 2020, says its developer, but concern remains about over-supply and falling prices in the local property market.

Resembling European destinations like Germany, Venice, Sweden, Switzerland and St Petersburg, the project is part of The World, 300 man-made islands shaped like a map of the world.

The World project - costing US$20 million to US$50 million for each island - captured global attention when it was completed in 2008, at the height of Dubai's property boom.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

These days, it's a symbol of excess as the emirate grapples with a sluggish market.

Kleindienst Group is turning the Heart of Europe islands into an holiday destination with a European feel. Climate-controlled streets promise rain and a snow plaza 4km off the coast of the desert city.

It aims to complete the project by the time Dubai hosts Expo 2020, a world fair that, Dubai hopes, will attract 25 million visitors.

"Our offering is aimed at the second-home target audience and we are confident that Expo 2020 will add value to our proposition," said Josef Kleindienst, chairman of the privately-owned Kleindienst.

The development has sold 1,000 out of 4,000 units, with villas and palaces priced from US$16 million to US$100 million each, Mr Kleindienst said. The whole project is valued at US$5 billion.

But property prices in the emirate may decline 10 to 15 per cent over the next two years, S&P Global Ratings said earlier this year.

Analysts say excess supply is one reasons, as developers rush to complete projects in time for the Expo.

The Expo is likely to cause spikes in the real estate and hospitality market, said Manika Dhama, associate partner at real estate consultancy firm Cavendish Maxwell. It remains to be seen whether they will be sustainable.

Mr Kleindienst said he was not concerned about the state of Dubai's real estate and hospitality markets.

The project offers "strong capital appreciation and rental yields that make the second-home market a compelling investment opportunity for investors", he said. REUTERS

Real Estate

Fraser Property's fiscal 2018 profit up 10% to S$759m

50m apartments, a fifth of China's homes are empty

Property development boosts CDL's Q3 net profit

OUE C-Reit's Q3 DPU slides on lower revenue, higher interest expenses

Ho Bee Land's Q3 profit up on higher share of associates' profits

Corner 999-year leasehold shophouse in Serangoon Gardens for sale at S$25m

Editor's Choice

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_Singtel_091118_9.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q2 net profit falls 77% to S$667m

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
5 Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

Must Read

FPV5.png
Nov 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Sunseap to build one of the world's largest offshore floating solar farms along Straits of Johor

Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Most brokerages maintain calls despite 77% fall in Singtel Q2 profit

BP_Genting_091118_39.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits

BP_noble_091118_35.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Frasers Property, Genting Singapore, CDL, Sats, Stamford Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening