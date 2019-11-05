You are here

Home > Real Estate

Marriott's profit misses estimates on slowing travel demand

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 2:53 PM

[NEW YORK] Marriott International Inc reported third-quarter profit that missed estimates, and the company lowered full-year projections in the face of slowing travel demand.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at US$1.47, missing the average analyst estimate of US$1.49. The company lowered its full-year profit guidance to a range of US$5.87 to US$5.90, from its earlier projection of US$5.97 to US$6.06.

Key Insights

Revenue per available room, a key hotel industry metric also known as RevPar, increased 1.5 per cent in the quarter from a year earlier, at the midpoint of guidance for RevPar growth of 1 per cent to 2 per cent. Marriott also offered an initial forecast for 2020, projecting RevPar would be flat to up 2 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Marriott has been managing through an eventful year, including fallout from a massive data breach, Chief Executive Officer Arne Sorenson's treatment for pancreatic cancer, and a push from activist investor Jonathan Litt to reduce the number of brands in its portfolio.

SEE ALSO

Pepsi says consumer chugging along even with higher prices

Last month, the company acquired the W New York Union Square for US$206 million to help showcase an update for the W brand. Marriott also bought Elegant Hotels Group Plc for US$130 million to bolster its entry into the all-inclusive resort business, and sold the St Regis New York, helping to offset cash outlays.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

GIC, Charter Hall JV acquires A-grade office building in Parramatta, Sydney

Airbnb faces contentious vote on rentals in Jersey City

CapitaLand Q3 earnings drop 7.8% to S$333.9m

Eagle Hospitality Trust units hit fresh low as investors take flight

As a private company, FEO has more options for Chancery Court

No valuation done in disposal of UEL and WBL shares: Perennial

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 02:39 PM
Transport

India's IndiGo, Qatar Airways to make strategic announcement on Nov 7

[NEW DELHI] India's largest airline IndiGo and Qatar Airways will make a strategic business announcement on Nov 7,...

Nov 5, 2019 02:29 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei hits near 13-month high

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 1.7 per cent on Tuesday to its highest level in nearly 13...

Nov 5, 2019 02:27 PM
Consumer

Bain, KKR among bidders for Hong Kong gaming firm Leyou: sources

[HONG KONG] Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners and KKR & Co are among bidders for Hong Kong-based game developer...

Nov 5, 2019 02:00 PM
Consumer

Return of Popeyes chicken sandwich in US prompts sellouts, fatal fight

[SINGAPORE] Popeyes franchisees hired more staff to cope with the return of its hit spicy chicken sandwich. After a...

Nov 5, 2019 01:45 PM
Government & Economy

MAS, Bank Indonesia extend US$10b bilateral financial arrangement for another year

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bank Indonesia on Tuesday announced the extension of a US$10 billion...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly