Medical Properties Trust to buy 30 UK hospital facilities for £1.5b

[BENGALURU] New York-listed healthcare real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust (MPT) said on Monday that it agreed to buy 30 acute-care hospital facilities in the United Kingdom for about £1.5 billion pounds (S$2.63 billion).

The facilities are leased to affiliates of BMI Healthcare, a London-headquartered private operator of acute hospitals in the UK, MPT said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

In a related transaction, affiliates of Circle Health, another UK-based hospital operator, will buy BMI Healthcare.

