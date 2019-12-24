You are here

Medical Properties Trust to buy 30 UK hospital facilities for £1.5b

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 10:53 AM

[BENGALURU] New York-listed healthcare real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust (MPT) said on Monday that it agreed to buy 30 acute-care hospital facilities in the United Kingdom for about £1.5 billion pounds (S$2.63 billion).

The facilities are leased to affiliates of BMI Healthcare, a London-headquartered private operator of acute hospitals in the UK, MPT said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

In a related transaction, affiliates of Circle Health, another UK-based hospital operator, will buy BMI Healthcare.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

