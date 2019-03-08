You are here

Microhotel chain Yotel opens at Jewel Changi Airport on April 12

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 12:53 PM
YOTEL, a chain of microhotels, will open at Jewel Changi Airport on April 12 with rooms for short daytime layovers and overnight stays. 

Branded YotelAir Singapore Changi Airport, its 130 space-optimised "cabins" can be booked by the hour - for at least four hours. In addition to airline-style self-check-in kiosks, its facilities include a 24/7 gym, co-working space and a club lounge that overlooks Jewel's indoor waterfall.

YotelAir hotels are typically located inside airport terminals and cater to travellers on stopover flights, or whose flights have been delayed or cancelled.

Yotel general manager Norman Cross said the hotel "is set to become an integral gateway to the most prominent journeys in the world, championing the hotel experience for every modern traveller".

