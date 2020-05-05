You are here

Home > Real Estate

Mirae Asset scraps US$5.8b deal to buy US hotels from Anbang

Tue, May 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

SOUTH Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments said on Monday that it has terminated a US$5.8 billion deal to buy 15 US hotels from China's Anbang Insurance Group.

The asset manager said in a statement that Anbang did not remedy breaches of certain obligations regarding the September contract, resulting in the termination of the deal.

A consortium led by Mirae agreed last year to buy the hotels in US cities, including in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, from Anbang, which had been selling some of its overseas assets after the Chinese government took control of the troubled insurer in 2018.

Mirae Asset said that Anbang had filed litigation against it and and affiliated entities in the United States last week, adding it denied AnBang's claims.

SEE ALSO

China's Anbang seeks stake sale in rural banks

"Mirae Asset will protect its rights vigorously in accordance with the terms of the agreement," it said in a statement.

The collapsed deal is the latest merger or acquisition at risk as the coronavirus pandemic impacts valuations and clouds the business outlook and funding prospects.

Travel and tourism industries are one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, with hotels in affected regions seeing sharp declines in bookings. REUTERS

Real Estate

How sustainable is the retail Reit model?

UOL, UIC retail tenants get rent rebate extension till July

CapitaLand sees signs of recovery as China reopens, but pace remains uncertain

Half of developers likely to cut prices of Singapore new launches

Mainland Chinese buyers shy away from HK real estate

Post-pandemic offices seek open flow of ideas, not of the virus

BREAKING NEWS

May 5, 2020 12:28 AM
Transport

Intel buys Moovit transit app for US$900m to help develop robotaxis

[JERUSALEM] Chipmaker Intel Corp has bought Israeli public transit app maker Moovit for about US$900 million to help...

May 5, 2020 12:10 AM
Consumer

Gilead Covid-19 drug may exceed US$2b in sales, Piper says

[CALIFORNIA] At US$4,500 for a round of treatment for Covid-19, remdesivir, Gilead Sciences' new medicine could be...

May 4, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Biden personnel records can't be released, Senate Secretary says

[WASHINGTON] The Secretary of the Senate said Monday her office cannot release any personnel records, which would...

May 4, 2020 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

US factory orders drop more than expected in March

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods fell more than expected in March and could sink further as disruptions...

May 4, 2020 10:38 PM
Consumer

Apple launches new MacBook Pro

[BENGALURU] Apple on Monday launched an updated version of its MacBook Pro, with modified keyboards as the laptop...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.