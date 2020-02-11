You are here

Home > Real Estate

Money FM podcast: Mortgage Master wants to help you pick the best mortgage loan

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

YM_David.jpg

Money and Me: Mortgage Master wants to help you pick the best mortgage loan

21:13 min

Synopsis: If you've ever bought a home, you might know that the process of picking the right mortgage loan can be a headache. Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions that we'll make, which is why mortgage brokering platform Mortgage Master wants to help you get the best mortgage deals that are catered to your specific needs and wants. David Baey, co-founder and chief executive officer at Mortgage Master, shares how to pick the best mortgage loans without regret.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Mortgage Master raises S$522,500 in oversubscribed seed round

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

 

Real Estate

Frasers Property unit buys AsiaMalls Management

Lendlease Global Reit posts DPU of 1.29 S cents, 3.1% above IPO forecast

California homebuilders rush to avoid solar mandate

Oxley's Q2 earnings dive 90%

Airbnb freezes Beijing check-ins until March to curb spread of virus

Data centres are niche no longer

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Chinese military aircraft cross into Taiwan airspace: Taipei

[TAIPEI] Taiwan said it scrambled fighter jets Monday after Chinese military aircraft briefly crossed into its...

Feb 11, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

IMF warns of coronavirus hit to Japan's economy via tourism, trade

[TOKYO] A prolonged and widespread coronavirus outbreak could hit Japan's economy, affecting tourism, retail and...

Feb 10, 2020 11:50 PM
Transport

Ghosn used Nissan-Mitsubishi venture to inflate pay

[AMSTERDAM] Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former auto executive, used a joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi to...

Feb 10, 2020 11:20 PM
Government & Economy

India readying US$2.6b US naval helicopter deal ahead of Trump trip

[NEW DELHI] India is set to give final approval to a US$2.6 billion deal for military helicopters from US defence...

Feb 10, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE to buy 88.43% stake in Indonesian coffee chain for 229b rupiah

MAINBOARD-LISTED OUE inked a deal on Monday to take a majority stake in Indonesian company Maxx Coffee Prima, which...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly