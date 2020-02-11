Money FM podcast: Mortgage Master wants to help you pick the best mortgage loan

Money and Me: Mortgage Master wants to help you pick the best mortgage loan

21:13 min

Synopsis: If you've ever bought a home, you might know that the process of picking the right mortgage loan can be a headache. Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions that we'll make, which is why mortgage brokering platform Mortgage Master wants to help you get the best mortgage deals that are catered to your specific needs and wants. David Baey, co-founder and chief executive officer at Mortgage Master, shares how to pick the best mortgage loans without regret.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

