Money FM podcast: Public housing market recap for 2019

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Synopsis: Mohamed Ismail Gafoor, chairman & CEO of Propnex takes a look back at 2019's trends in the public housing market and what to look out for in 2020.

Money FM podcast: Extinguishing heartburn

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

