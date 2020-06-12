More rental help for sub-tenants on State properties, non-SMEs

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Thursday that it has notified master tenants on State properties of their part in passing on rental relief to their sub-tenants, in line with the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament last week.
This...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes