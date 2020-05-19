More than 15,000 Hong Kong shops may close without rent relief

Get our introductory offer at only
[HONG KONG] From luxury boutiques to mom-and-pop stores, Hong Kong's retailers are hurting. Unless landlords can offer more relief, one in four could disappear by December if sales don't improve, putting an end to the city's reputation as a shopping mecca.
That's the gloomy prediction of...
