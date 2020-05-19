You are here

Home > Real Estate

More than 15,000 Hong Kong shops may close without rent relief

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 9:15 AM

nz_hkmall_190570.jpg
From luxury boutiques to mom-and-pop stores, Hong Kong's retailers are hurting. Unless landlords can offer more relief, one in four could disappear by December if sales don't improve, putting an end to the city's reputation as a shopping mecca.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] From luxury boutiques to mom-and-pop stores, Hong Kong's retailers are hurting. Unless landlords can offer more relief, one in four could disappear by December if sales don't improve, putting an end to the city's reputation as a shopping mecca.

That's the gloomy prediction of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

UOL managers and above taking pay cut of up to 18% to manage costs

Nassim bungalow put on market with asking price of over S$41m

Australia construction to drop more than 10% a year to June 2022

London office construction hit a record just as virus arrived: Deloitte survey

China home prices up again in April, adding momentum to recovery

Hotels vs Airbnb: Has Covid-19 disrupted the disrupter?

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 09:22 AM
Consumer

Royal Caribbean’s lifeline had shrewd bond maneuver

[NEW YORK] Royal Caribbean Cruises was in a quandary.

May 19, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.30 ...

May 19, 2020 09:01 AM
Energy & Commodities

Indian fuel sales boost signals worst of rout might be over

[DELHI] A boost in Indian fuel consumption for everything from diesel to gasoline may signal the worst of the virus-...

May 19, 2020 08:59 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, OCBC, Sembcorp, Starhill Global Reit, UOL, Perennial

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

May 19, 2020 08:51 AM
Consumer

Japan's Nomura to bolster private investment business, CEO says

[TOKYO] Nomura Holdings Inc will beef up its private investment business including advising start-ups, its chief...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.