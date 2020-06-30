Mount Emily property launched for collective sale by tender

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A FREEHOLD residential property in Mount Emily Road has been launched for sale by tender at a guide price of S$24 million, sole marketing agent Edmund Tie & Company said on Monday.
The indicative price translates to about S$1,485 per square foot on the existing gross...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes