You are here

Home > Real Estate

Mount Emily property launched for collective sale by tender

Marketing agent says it can be turned into a boutique residential development or co-living residences
Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BT_20200630_RMEMILY30_4160129.jpg
The guide price for 2, 4 and 6 Mount Emily Road, which comprises adjoining units of three-storey buildings with basement and attic, is S$24 million.
PHOTO: EDMUND TIE

Singapore

A FREEHOLD residential property in Mount Emily Road has been launched for sale by tender at a guide price of S$24 million, sole marketing agent Edmund Tie & Company said on Monday.

The indicative price translates to about S$1,485 per square foot on the existing gross...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Forensic accounting probe launched into EHT sponsor Urban Commons

Dasin Retail Trust placement 1.2 times subscribed; purchase price for China malls unchanged

Real estate agents return to work as New York City reopens

Silicon Valley developers bet big on return to offices

Airbnb peeved over home-sharing ban in Amsterdam's old town

UK homebuilder Berkeley's founder dies, aged 72

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 12:36 AM
Government & Economy

Sovereign funds pile into venture capital investments in 2020

[LONDON] Sovereign wealth funds have participated in US$17 billion of venture capital deals so far this year,...

Jun 30, 2020 12:26 AM
Real Estate

US pending home sales post record gain, exceed all forecasts

[WASHINGTON] Contract signings to purchase previously owned US homes surged in May by the most on record as mortgage...

Jun 30, 2020 12:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Bankrupt Chesapeake plans to cut drilling further this year

[OKLAHOMA CITY] Bankrupt US shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy on Monday laid out its long-term plans and detailed...

Jun 29, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore central bank working with police investigating Wirecard

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's central bank is working with the city state's police to scrutinise collapsed German payments...

Jun 29, 2020 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

The Hour Glass Group clocks best performance with S$76.2m in earnings for FY2020

LUXURY watch retailer The Hour Glass Group has clocked its best performance to date, having reported earnings of S$...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.